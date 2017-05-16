Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Leading neo-Nazi website courts…

Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers … in Spanish

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN May 16, 2017 3:35 am < a min read
Share

How does a leading neo-Nazi website that has railed against Hispanic immigrants expand its audience beyond a loyal base of white supremacists? By publishing a Spanish-language edition, of course.

The Daily Stormer recently launched El Daily Stormer as a companion “news portal” with content tailored for readers in Spain and Latin America.

Andrew Auernheimer, a notorious computer hacker and internet troll who writes for The Daily Stormer, says the new edition fits the site’s mission to spread “Hitlerism across the world.”

Auernheimer says The Daily Stormer gets 3.2 million unique visitors monthly. The Southern Poverty Law Center has called it “the top hate site in America.”

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Heidi Beirich, director of the law center’s Intelligence Project, said other white supremacist sites have employed the same tactic and created multilingual forums for readers.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Leading neo-Nazi website courts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.