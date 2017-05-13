Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Macron's parliamentary candidates gather…

Macron’s parliamentary candidates gather in Paris

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 7:04 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Candidates running under the banner of France’s President-elect Emmanuel Macron gathered Saturday in Paris for a training workshop ahead of crucial parliamentary elections in June.

His Republic on the Move movement announced an initial list of 428 candidates for the 577 seats of France’s lower house of parliament.

Many are newcomers in politics. The average age of the candidates is 46, compared to 60 for the outgoing assembly. Half are women and half are men.

Only 24 are lawmakers running for reelection, all Socialists.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Macron, a centrist with pro-business, pro-European views, won France’s presidential election on May 7. He is now trying to get a majority at the National Assembly to implement his project.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Macron's parliamentary candidates gather…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.