Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to Cuba to visit grandparents

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:30 am < a min read
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Make-A-Wish New Jersey has surprised an 11-year-old lymphoma patient with a trip to Cuba.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAevh7 ) reports Tyler Machado thought he was heading to the doctor’s office Friday morning. But he instead was greeted with a red carpet leading to a stretch limousine.

Tyler is the first child from the United States to go to Cuba through Make-A-Wish since the travel ban was lifted under the Obama administration.

Tyler’s mother says her son is a “family person” who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents. Her son said he was happy before heading out on his six-day trip.

The communications director for Make-A-Wish says the foundation is working on trips to Cuba for other children throughout the U.S.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to…
