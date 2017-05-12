Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man granted 2-year reprieve…

Man granted 2-year reprieve from deportation to Guatemala

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation.

The Democrat said Friday he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay. However, Blumenthal says he “can think of no more compelling case” for a reprieve from deportation than Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S. born-children who lives in Derby.

Earlier this month, Barrios received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America.

Barrios’ immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light. However, there was no attempt to deport him until Republican President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man granted 2-year reprieve…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.