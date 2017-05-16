Sports Listen

Man ordered deported for hiding Yugoslavia war activities

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 6:39 pm < a min read
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who hid his involvement with a Serbian army unit that committed atrocities in the former Yugoslavia has been ordered removed from the U.S.

Fifty-nine-year-old Akron resident Ilija Josipovic (IL’-yuh joh-si-POHV’-ik) pleaded guilty this year to possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.

Federal prosecutors say Josipovic failed to tell U.S. officials when applying for refugee status in 2002 about his Serbian military service in Yugoslavia from 1992 to 1996.

Josipovic also was accused of using a falsely obtained permanent resident card when applying for a driver’s license in 2012 and possessing a card in 2014. His attorney has declined to comment.

The Associated Press

