Man shot by cop: Police left me on street for 20 minutes

By DAVE COLLINS May 19, 2017 11:49 am < a min read
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man shot by Connecticut police during an encounter that left his 15-year-old friend dead says he was left bleeding in the street for nearly 20 minutes before being brought to an ambulance.

Julian Fyffe told The Associated Press on Thursday that he and Jayson Negron were handcuffed and left on the street after being shot during a traffic stop May 9 by Bridgeport Officer James Boulay. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Boulay opened fire when he was nearly run over by a stolen SUV driven by Negron. The 21-year-old Fyffe disputes that account, saying he and Negron were surrendering.

Fyffe questions why he didn’t receive medical treatment sooner. City officials say all officers receive training in emergency medical care.

City officials didn’t return messages Friday.

