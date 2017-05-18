Sports Listen

Man shot by police after striking officer dies

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 1:00 pm < a min read
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a man shot by police after pinning an officer against a vehicle has died.

Arlington police said in a statement Thursday that officers tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 395 in the Washington suburbs on Wednesday, but the driver maneuvered around officers. When the vehicle hit heavy traffic, officers approached the vehicle. Police say the driver hit an officer, pinning him against another vehicle. That’s when police say officers shot the driver.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Daniel Boak of Centreville, was taken to a hospital, where he died. After the trapped officer was freed, he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police did not release the names or races of the officers or Boak’s race.

This story corrects the spelling of the driver’s name. His name was Boak, not Bork.

