Maryland seeks to force ruling by judge in Purple Line case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland officials hope to force a federal judge to make a decision in a case that has blocked the state’s planned Purple Line light-rail project.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qgOovk) that Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office filed a petition asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to require a judge to rule on the state’s motion to dismiss the anti-Purple Line lawsuit.

The state says it will run out of money for pre-construction work if the judge doesn’t rule by June 1. The state says suspending that work could mean the project gets cancelled.

The lawsuit was filed by two Chevy Chase residents and an advocacy group, Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail. They say the ridership forecasts for the light-rail are flawed.

