McAuliffe promotes new law to maintain historic black graves

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 3:35 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promoting a new law requiring the state to maintain and preserve historic black cemeteries at a level similar to what the state has done for Confederate soldiers.

McAuliffe celebrated the new law Wednesday on Capital Square with a ceremonial bill signing.

The new law provides for payments to be made to charitable organizations and trusts to help preserve gravesites and monuments at two historically African-American cemeteries in Richmond. The state has previously allocated money for upkeep of Confederate cemeteries.

The legislation was sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn.

McAuliffe said the law helps make Virginia more inclusive.

