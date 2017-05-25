Media watchers blame hostility toward reporters on Trump

The case of a Montana congressional candidate accused of body-slamming a reporter is being blamed by some media watchers on a wave of hostility toward journalists that President Donald Trump helped generate.

On Wednesday, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a House seat in a special election Thursday, was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly grabbing a reporter by the neck and hurling him to the ground.

Kelly McBride of the Poynter journalism think tank says the heavy attacks on the media began well before Trump, but he has contributed.

For months, Trump has lit into the media, calling it dishonest, branding it the “enemy of the people” and accusing it of putting out “fake news.”