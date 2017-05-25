Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Merkel, Obama to attend…

Merkel, Obama to attend podium discussion at Berlin event

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 4:38 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands are gathering in Berlin to listen to former U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discuss democracy and global responsibility at a Protestant conference as the country marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

German Protestant Church members and visitors from all over the world crowded a square in front of the German capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate landmark Thursday amid high security following the deadly attack in Manchester. Up to 100,000 visitors were expected, according to the organizers.

Later on Thursday, the chancellor will also meet current U.S. President Donald Trump when she travels to Brussels to attend the NATO summit there.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Merkel, Obama to attend…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.