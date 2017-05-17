Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico disarms local police…

Mexico disarms local police in Pacific tourist destination

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:14 am < a min read
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal and state authorities say they have disarmed local police infiltrated by organized crime in the Pacific coast tourist destination of Zihuatanejo.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that authorities arrested three police officers on Tuesday tied to organized crime. Authorities also disarmed 42 men who were uniformed and carrying weapons, but weren’t accredited police officers. An additional 15 officers who had failed confidence tests were also found to still be armed.

Alvarez says that the army and state police will take over public safety duties in the city until the entire police force can be investigated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hector Astudillo said on Milenio television that he believes there is a great weakness in municipal police forces and mayors must begin taking more responsibility.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico disarms local police…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.