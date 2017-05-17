Mexico disarms local police in Pacific tourist destination

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal and state authorities say they have disarmed local police infiltrated by organized crime in the Pacific coast tourist destination of Zihuatanejo.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that authorities arrested three police officers on Tuesday tied to organized crime. Authorities also disarmed 42 men who were uniformed and carrying weapons, but weren’t accredited police officers. An additional 15 officers who had failed confidence tests were also found to still be armed.

Alvarez says that the army and state police will take over public safety duties in the city until the entire police force can be investigated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hector Astudillo said on Milenio television that he believes there is a great weakness in municipal police forces and mayors must begin taking more responsibility.