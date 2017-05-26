Sports Listen

Mortuary chief: Glenn’s remains were given ‘impeccable care’

By RANDALL CHASE May 26, 2017 12:33 pm < a min read
DOVER, Del. (AP) — As Air Force officials investigate allegations that inspectors were invited to view the remains of astronaut and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn at Dover Air Force Base, a military mortuary chief says Glenn’s remains were treated with “impeccable care.”

William Zwicharowski said Friday in a text message to The Associated Press that he’s proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for Glenn’s remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April.

Air Force officials are investigating concerns raised during a recent inspection at the Dover mortuary regarding management of the facility and allegations that inspectors were invited to look at Glenn’s remains, which they declined to do.

The mortuary passed the inspection with a score of 94 percent.

Associated Press reporter Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

