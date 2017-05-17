Sports Listen

Navy fires 2 ship commanders for not following procedures

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 8:41 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has fired two commanders of a San Diego-based ship after maintenance problems were detected in the USS Anchorage’s propulsion system.

The Navy said Capt. Jeff “Jenny” Craig and Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Johnson were relieved Tuesday after authorities found they did not follow procedures throughout the warship.

Neither Craig nor Johnson could be reached for comment.

Lt. Christina Sears says the firings stem from an “engineering incident” aboard the ship in March. She declined to give specifics or say whether their actions led to damage of the ship.

Sears says the case is still under investigation.

Both commanders have been temporarily assigned to desk jobs.

Capt. Tom Workman will temporarily assume the position as commanding officer, and Cmdr. Brian Bethea executive officer until permanent replacements are named.

