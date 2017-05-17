Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NC senator collapses during…

NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER May 17, 2017 9:55 am 2 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about 15-20 minutes into the race, which started at 8 a.m. The three-mile race was being held in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance. Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual event in Anacostia Park in the district. He was leading his own team, “Team Tillis.”

Many politicians and other prominent Washington, D.C., figures run the annual race. Proceeds go to charity.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

When not in Washington, Tillis lives north of Charlotte. He was a consultant for Pricewaterhouse and later IBM.

Tillis served on his town council for two years, followed by one year as PTA president of his children’s high school before defeating an incumbent Republican in the 2006 primary for a state House seat. He vaulted up the ranks at the General Assembly, becoming minority whip in his second term.

He quit his IBM job to find legislative candidates and money for the 2010 elections, when Republicans won majorities in the House and Senate for the first time in 140 years. He was rewarded by being elected speaker. During his four years at the chamber’s top job he helped push through a series of conservative policies on taxes, regulations and abortion.

Tillis ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014, where he defeated incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan.

Tillis is known for his athleticism as an avid mountain biker and participant in obstacle endurance races.

He is married to Susan Tillis and has two children.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

It was not immediately known what hospital Tillis was taken to.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NC senator collapses during…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.