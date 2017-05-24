Sports Listen

New WHO chief: Planned US funding cuts not a ‘closed issue’

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:21 am < a min read
GENEVA (AP) — The new head of the World Health Organization doesn’t believe the Trump administration’s calls to slash funding for international aid and U.N. agencies like his is a “closed issue.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO needs to “move fast” in addressing the budget issues, such as through increasing support from groups like the World Bank and the Global Fund.

He also expressed hopes to expand the base of donor countries, which could be “shock absorber” if funding shrinks.

Speaking Wednesday to reporters, the day after his election to a five-year term by WHO’s governing body, Tedros said some countries had told him during his campaign that they would give to WHO at levels “like what the U.S., U.K. and other countries” provide in voluntary contributions.

