No charges planned over protest of college guest speaker

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department says it doesn’t plan to file criminal charges in the March protest of a college guest speaker who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence.

The Manchester Police Department said Tuesday it had completed its investigation and was unable to identify any specific individual who injured a Middlebury College professor in a melee afterward. The professor was treated for a neck injury and a concussion.

Middlebury College says it has disciplined 67 students who the school says were involved in disruptive actions during a March protest of Charles Murray.

The college says it has completed the disciplinary process for the students who could be identified and says the sanctions ranged from probation to official college discipline.