No dice: Miami Beach commission moves to ban casinos

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s no dice for gambling casinos in the tourist mecca of Miami Beach.

The city’s commission voted unanimously Friday for two preliminary ordinances banning casinos or any other gambling facility on the island. Commissioners will take a final vote July 26.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2qebCCs ) that city leaders decided to push the ordinances after the state Legislature considered granting a new gambling license for South Florida. That plan eventually fell through.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine says the resort city has no need for casinos and cited opposition from operators of the annual Art Basel fair, which draws art lovers from around the world. There are also concerns about more crime, traffic and addiction to gambling.

