North Carolina sheriff’s deputy wounds break-in suspect

AYDEN, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has shot and wounded a suspect in a break-in.

Pitt County sheriff’s Lt. Kip Gaskins told local media that deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home where a fight developed and a deputy shot one of the suspects. Two other suspects are in custody.

None of the officers were hurt.

The names of those involved have not been released. The wounded suspect was hospitalized, with no immediate word on his condition. The races of the officer and suspect were not immediately available.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.