Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Officials urge caution after…

Officials urge caution after 94,000 gallon jet fuel spill

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials working to clean up about 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at an air station in Virginia Beach are urging residents to avoid recreational activities like fishing in the area until their work is done.

The Navy said Saturday that crews are still working to remove fuel from affected areas. The Navy says the fuel leaked from a tank at Naval Air Station Oceana on Thursday and spread onto adjoining properties and waterways.

Virginia health officials say the public should refrain from fishing, crabbing and other recreational activities in Wolfsnare Creek south of Virginia Beach Boulevard and East of Lynnhaven Parkway while the cleanup work continues.

Authorities say experts are working to locate and help affected wildlife.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The Navy says the cause of the spill is being investigated.

Related Topics
All News Defense News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Officials urge caution after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.