Ohio city braces again for police shooting trial

CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecutors, attorneys and people across the Cincinnati region have had six months to analyze and debate the hung jury result in the murder trial of a white police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man.

They’ll soon find out whether a second trial will get a new result.

Prospective jurors will report Thursday for the retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

City councilwoman Yvette Simpson says nearly everyone locally is invested in the case in some way. Trial Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) says it has “huge community implications.”

The case is among several nationally that have focused attention on how police deal with blacks and also the challenges prosecutors face gaining convictions.