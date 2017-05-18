Sports Listen

Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:16 pm < a min read
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the state Capitol.

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy’s apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, ‘I think we can forgive Samuel, don’t you think, Oregonians?’ The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets.

In the pencil-written letter, Samuel explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.

“These things were not mine and it was wrong for me to take them. I’m very sorry,” he wrote. “I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me.”

Included with the letter were the pen and $1 to cover the cost of the stolen hazelnut.

In a return letter, Brown said she accepted his apology and forgave him on behalf of all Oregonians.

“Oregon is a special place. I hope we can work together to keep it that way,” the governor wrote.

As a final gesture of goodwill, she enclosed a new pen for Samuel to “remember this event.”

The Associated Press

