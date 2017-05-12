Sports Listen

OSCE calls on Albanian opposition to hold peaceful demo

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 8:23 am < a min read
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on the Albanian opposition to refrain from violence in an anti-government protest.

Friday’s Twitter post from the OSCE’s Presence in Albania operation said: “The right to freedom of peaceful assembly is one of the foundations of democracy,” also adding “No space in 2017 Albania for violence.”

The opposition has planned a national protest Saturday. It has boycotted parliament since February and demanded that Prime Minister Edi Rama resign before the election because of fears that his Cabinet will manipulate the vote.

Albania expects to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union if it holds free and fair parliamentary election in June 18 and launches the justice reform, blocked because of the opposition.

