Outspoken Chinese law professor, government critic, silenced

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 1:49 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — One of the Chinese government’s most vocal critics is finally falling silent after a yearslong online campaign against him.

He Weifang told The Associated Press Friday that he would no longer publish on social media after authorities repeatedly shut down his personal blog, his Weibo microblog and two WeChat accounts.

He is a famed law professor at elite Peking University and key defender of imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo.

He attracted a massive following in Chinese intellectual circles over the past decade for his essays on Chinese society, rule of law and politics. By his count, he boasted 20 million readers at his peak.

In the past five years, He has come under relentless attack online from government defenders and has seen his speaking engagements dry up.

