Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan executes 2 Taliban…

Pakistan executes 2 Taliban over links to 2014 school attack

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:52 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says prison authorities have executed two members of the Pakistani Taliban over their involvement in a 2014 school attack that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The military says the executions were carried out on Wednesday after a military court had sentenced the two convicts, identified as Atta Ullah and Taj Mohammad, to death for their role in the attack on the school in the city of Peshawar.

Pakistan has executed nearly 450 people, mostly convicted criminals, since it lifted a moratorium on the death penalty following the school attack.

The Pakistani army has conducted trials of suspects implicated in terror attacks before army courts and has also carried out operations against militants in tribal regions bordering Afghanistan and elsewhere in the country.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan executes 2 Taliban…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.