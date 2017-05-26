Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan police fire tear…

Pakistan police fire tear gas, swing batons at farmers rally

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:36 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have fired tear gas, wielded batons and clashed with farmers rallying in Islamabad to pressure the government to allocate more funds to agriculture.

The famers timed their protest hours before Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was to present the budget for the next fiscal year before lawmakers on Friday.

Mohammad Hussain, a leader of the farmers, says police beat the protesters and arrested dozens. Police say they acted against protesters who violated a ban on rallies in the capital.

Pakistani TVs broadcast footage showing riot police dragging farmers and also protesters throwing stones at the police.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Farmers have long accused successive Pakistan governments of neglecting the agriculture sector in every single budget.

Dar’s proposal for the fiscal 2017-18 year is expected to include an increase for defense spending.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan police fire tear…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.