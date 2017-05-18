Sports Listen

Pakistan says diplomats detained in Kabul have been released

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:58 am < a min read
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Afghanistan has freed two Pakistani diplomats detained in Kabul.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Thursday the envoys have returned to Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital. Pakistan had protested the detentions a day earlier, calling it a violation of international conventions.

Kabul police said they were not aware of any detentions. Pakistan did not identify the diplomats or provide further details about when they were detained and released.

The two countries have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border. Afghan and Pakistani troops traded fire across the disputed border earlier this month.

