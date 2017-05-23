Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan warns anti-state social…

Pakistan warns anti-state social media posts to face charges

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister is warning that people posting “anti-state” content on social media will face prosecution.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan says Tuesday that recent attacks against the country’s army and judiciary are unacceptable.

He confirms an ongoing crackdown on social media activists, saying that Pakistani security agencies have identified 27 accounts, which are under investigation.

Khan says six of them have been questioned, but not arrested, warning that there will be red lines in line with Pakistan’s laws.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Officials at Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency have said the men faced questioning under cybercrimes laws for criticizing state policies and country’s army.

Rights groups have raised concerns, terming it a crackdown on dissent and freedom of speech.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan warns anti-state social…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.