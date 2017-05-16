Sports Listen

Pakistani man faces terrorism charges in Germany

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:21 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old Pakistani man with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba group to fight against Indian forces in the Kashmir region.

The federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Muhammad Aafaq I., whose last name wasn’t given in accordance with privacy regulations, joined the group in 2008 to fight against Indian control of the areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prosecutors say he trained with the group in Pakistan, learning to use weapons like assault rifles and rocket launchers before becoming a trainer of new recruits.

They say he fled the group in 2011 after reports that it was supported by Pakistani intelligence and was fighting with the Taliban in Afghanistan, “contradictory to his motivation.”

They didn’t say how he got to Germany.

