Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistani opposition criticizes PM…

Pakistani opposition criticizes PM over Saudi-Trump summit

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:36 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prominent Pakistani opposition leader has criticized the country’s prime minister for an allegedly “ineffective” trip to Saudi Arabia for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan is also claiming that Trump snubbed Nawaz Sharif by not singling out Pakistan as a victim of terror attacks in his summit speech in Riyadh over the weekend. Trump did mention Pakistan’s archrival India as a target of extremist attacks.

Pakistani media say Khan accused Sharif of “failing to take a stand” for Pakistan and other Muslim communities in Iran, which was not invited to the summit, the disputed Kashmir and Palestinian territories.

Khan and his supporters have over the past months staged mass street protests, which have at times dissolved into violence, demanding Sharif and the government resign.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistani opposition criticizes PM…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.