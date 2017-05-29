Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistanis protest power cuts,…

Pakistanis protest power cuts, protester killed in clashes

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:03 am < a min read
Share

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says violence erupted at demonstrations against power cuts in several towns in northwestern Pakistan, leading to clashes with police that killed a protester and wounded several.

Deputy commissioner Malakand Zafar Ali Shah says hundreds of protesters burned and rampaged through government offices and police checkpoints, snatching valuables and police weapons.

He says they tried to burn a main power station in the town of Dargai in Malakand district on Monday. Similar clashes took place in Peshawar, Charsadda and Swat.

The protesters are angered by the daily 10-12 hours of power cuts in the summer heat. Shah says the fact that Muslims fast and abstain from drinking water in daylight hours during the holy month of Ramadan has made things worse.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Power cuts are common in energy-starved Pakistan.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistanis protest power cuts,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.