Party chairman to meet anti-abortion Democratic group

By THOMAS BEAUMONT May 16, 2017 6:47 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez plans to meet with an anti-abortion Democratic group amid divisions within the party over abortion rights.

Democrats for Life Executive Director Kristen Day said Tuesday that the DNC and her group were trying to set up the meeting with Perez.

The news, first reported in The Atlantic, comes as Democrats on both sides of the sensitive issue have argued publicly whether support for abortion rights ought to be required of candidates seeking the DNC’s endorsement.

Perez drew a sharp rebuke from pro-abortion rights groups for scheduling a rally for Omaha mayoral candidate Heath Mello, who backed abortion restrictions in the Nebraska Legislature. Perez backtracked, suggesting “every Democrat” support abortion rights, only to be criticized by anti-abortion Democrats.

Mello was defeated May 9.

