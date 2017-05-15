Sports Listen

Philippine lawmakers kill impeachment case against Duterte

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:24 am < a min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers have killed an impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown.

The Justice Committee of the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Duterte allies, declared Monday during the first hearing on the matter that there was insufficient substance to proceed.

The decision to stop the complaint, which also accused Duterte of murder, corruption and unexplained wealth, was expected. But the president’s critics hope the procedure could bolster a lawsuit against him before the International Criminal Court for alleged extrajudicial killings by showing that domestic efforts to stop Duterte have failed.

The dismissal of the impeachment complaint, filed in March, bars any new impeachment case against Duterte until next March.

