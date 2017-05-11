Sports Listen

Police: Angry woman follows congressman down highway

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman followed a congressman down a Tennessee highway, jumped out of her own vehicle, then screamed at him while pounding on the windows of his car.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Wendi Wright followed a vehicle occupied by Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on Monday night after a town hall meeting with constituents. Authorities didn’t say if Wright attended the town hall or why she followed Kustoff, who represents Shelby County.

They say she was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after posting details of the encounter on Facebook. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer; the court clerk’s office was closed Thursday.

Lawmakers across the country have faced angry constituents at town halls since President Donald Trump’s election.

