Police investigate killing of Ohio police chief, 2 others

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 3:21 am < a min read
KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.

Law enforcement officials searched two vehicles and a home following Friday’s killings in Kirkersville, a village of about 500 residents roughly 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

The Licking County coroner says autopsy results likely wouldn’t be released until Sunday.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says slain police chief, Steven Eric Disario, had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks.

The 36-year-old Disario was shot near the Pine Kirk Care Center Friday morning. The gunman, 43-year-old Thomas Hartless, and employees Marlina Medrano and 48-year-old Cindy Krantz, were found dead inside.

Thorp says some nursing home residents barricaded themselves during the shooting, but none of them was injured.

