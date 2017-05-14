Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police obtain amateur video…

Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year-old shot

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:37 pm < a min read
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have obtained a video that apparently shows a 15-year-old after he was shot by a police officer.

Police confirmed Sunday they’ve seen the video posted online Friday by Giovanni Rivera, who says he’s the cousin of Jayson Negron.

Police said Bridgeport Officer James Boulay shot Negron after he hit the officer with a stolen car Tuesday. Police pronounced Negron dead at the scene.

The shaky, amateur video shows Negron lying on the ground. The camera turns away from him and when it cuts back four seconds later, Negron’s head changes direction. An officer is standing near him.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Autopsy results show Negron died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said Negron’s handcuffed body was lying in the street for several hours after the shooting for “evidence-gathering reasons.”

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police obtain amateur video…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.