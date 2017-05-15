Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officer fatally shoots…

Police: Officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 10:55 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop after a gun was pulled.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qm5mdu) reports that Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference that officers stopped a vehicle Monday evening matching the description of the car of a suspect in an attempted slaying.

Durham says the man in the vehicle was shot and died at the hospital. He says a gun was recovered at the scene but didn’t have details on what happened during the traffic stop. The dead man has not been identified.

The chief says the officer who shot the man has been with the department for two years and will go on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. He did not identify the officer.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s VDI initiatives with analysis from Army and Military Health System. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officer fatally shoots…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.