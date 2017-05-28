Sports Listen

Police: Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in N Carolina

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a burglary suspect has been shot and killed as police tried to arrest him in a North Carolina home.

Cary spokeswoman Carrie Roman said in a news release that officers went to the home in the Raleigh suburb after getting a call about an intruder around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Roman said the shooting happened after the suspect was apprehended and officers were trying to take him into custody. He died a short time later in the hospital. The city did not release any other details.

Authorities say the officers and the people in the home were not injured.

The names of the officer who fired and the dead man have not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

