Police: Officers shoot man with weapon

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 9:51 am < a min read
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Officers in northern Virginia shot and seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who police say had a weapon.

Prince William County police said in a statement that after a report of shots fired early Friday, Manassas City Police officers followed a vehicle into the county, where it stopped.

Spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok says there was a confrontation and the driver, who had a weapon, was shot. He didn’t know what led up to the shooting. The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Perok says officers and a 15-year-old girl inside the vehicle weren’t injured.

Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen says six officers are on administrative leave, including two involved in the shooting. He declined to release the names and races of the officers and wounded man until relatives are notified.

