Poll: Most older Americans want Medicare for long-term care

WASHINGTON (AP) — More and more middle-age and older Americans say Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults.

That’s a finding of a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Four years ago, 39 percent of those 40 and older said Medicare should have a major role in paying for ongoing living assistance. Today, just over half, 56 percent, want to see Medicare in that role.

That option is unlikely to gain much traction with the Trump administration and a Republican Congress. Both are proposing to cut the federal budget and repeal President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

Advertisement

The poll also shows that most older Americans mistakenly believe they can rely on Medicare for such help already.