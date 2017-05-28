Sports Listen

Portland shocked by stabbings, suspect’s extreme views eyed

By GILLIAN FLACCUS May 28, 2017 3:04 am < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, hailed as “heroes” two men who were stabbed to death trying to protect two women police say were the target of an anti-Muslim rant by a man on a light-rail train, a crime that shocked this city that prides itself on its tolerance.

Police said they’ll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, who is accused of killing the men Friday. Christian’s social media postings indicate an affinity for Nazis and political violence.

The attack happened on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims. It sent shockwaves through Portland. A memorial where the stabbing occurred grew steadily Saturday and there were night time vigils.

Christian was being held in the Multnomah County Jail.

