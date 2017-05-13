Sports Listen

Prominent Kosovo politician beaten

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 4:05 am < a min read
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Officials in Kosovo say that a prominent journalist and politician has been harshly beaten in the capital Pristina.

Police on Saturday said Arbana Xharra, who recently joined the governing Democratic Party of Kosovo, had been attacked in a street by a group of people the previous evening. The motive for the attack has not been determined.

Photos published by Kosovo media showed Xharra bruised and scratched with torn tights lying on a hospital bed.

After hospital treatment she is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Police are still investigating though there are still unknown reasons for the attack.

Xharra, who received the International Women of Courage Award from the U.S. State Department in 2015, was known for her in-depth writing on corruption, Islamic extremists and politics.

