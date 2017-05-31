Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Puerto Rico budget unveils…

Puerto Rico budget unveils tax breaks, protects pensions

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:38 pm < a min read
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has unveiled a budget that promises tax breaks, sets aside more than $400 million for debt service and guarantees $2 billion in pension payments amid a deep economic crisis.

The proposed $9.56 billion budget is more than a half million dollars larger than last year’s. Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday that for the first time in recent history the budget would be truly balanced.

The U.S. territory is struggling to emerge from a 10-year recession that has prompted more than a half million Puerto Ricans to flee to the U.S. mainland. Rossello’s administration is now is in the midst of restructuring a portion of a $73 billion public debt load through a bankruptcy-like process in federal court.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Puerto Rico budget unveils…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.