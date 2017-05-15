Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Puerto Rico's development bank…

Puerto Rico’s development bank forges deal with creditors

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:09 pm < a min read
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The leader of debt-swamped Puerto Rico says the U.S. island’s development bank has entered into a deal with creditors that would allow it to avoid a lengthy bankruptcy proceeding.

The liquidation deal still has to be formally approved by creditors of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank. But Gov. Ricardo Rossello said in a Monday statement that the so-called restructuring support agreement is backed by “a significant portion of its major stakeholders.”

Rossello described the agreement as “an example of the government regaining the credibility it had lost over the past few years.”

The deal focused on the bank is just one piece of an overall $73 billion public debt load that the government of the struggling U.S. territory is seeking to restructure.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Puerto Rico is mired in a decade-long recession.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Puerto Rico's development bank…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.