Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rights groups urge Uganda…

Rights groups urge Uganda to back probe into deadly clashes

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:37 am < a min read
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Dozens of human rights watchdogs and lawyers are urging Uganda’s government to allow an independent investigation into killings by security forces during a clash with a tribal kingdom last year.

The coalition of 40 groups wants an investigation with international expertise to “hold security forces accountable” over the November killings near the border with Congo.

Human Rights Watch has said over 155 people died in the clashes between Ugandan forces and people loyal to the kingdom known as Rwenzururu. At least 140 of the deaths have been blamed on security forces.

Uganda’s government has said the account by Human Rights Watch has “several inconsistencies and flaws.” It says 103 people were killed in the confrontations.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rights groups urge Uganda…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.