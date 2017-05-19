Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rising GOP figure Tom…

Rising GOP figure Tom Cotton in Iowa as Trump faces turmoil

By THOMAS BEAUMONT May 19, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
Share

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is meeting with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump’s White House.

The 40-yer-old freshman Republican senator was scheduled to headline the Pottawattamie County Republican Party’s annual fundraiser in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa. It’s a role thick with presidential implications despite Trump’s solid standing among Iowa Republicans less than four months into his term.

Trump’s hosts were calling Cotton’s appearance an opportunity for Republican activists to meet a potential future leader.

Trump departed Friday on his first overseas trip as president amid the shroud of an independent counsel’s investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Rising GOP figure Tom…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.