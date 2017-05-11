Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sean Spicer absent from…

Sean Spicer absent from briefings during key week for Trump

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE May 11, 2017 5:34 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re missing your daily dose of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, it’s because President Donald Trump’s chief spokesman has been on Navy Reserve duty.

Spicer joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1999 and the commitment for monthly service occasionally keeps him away from his high-profile job as the public face of the Trump administration. Spicer was absent this week on one of the biggest days of Trump’s presidency: the day after he fired James Comey as FBI director.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, the last day this week that Spicer briefed the White House press corps.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has filled in during Spicer’s absence.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Spicer’s often combative briefings have become must-see TV.

He’s expected back at the podium on Monday.

Related Topics
All News Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sean Spicer absent from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.