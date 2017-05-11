Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Senate conservatives: Ease Obama…

Senate conservatives: Ease Obama health care law protections

By ALAN FRAM May 11, 2017 3:48 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The effort comes as Senate Republicans start fashioning legislation overhauling the nation’s health care system.

The conservatives’ ideas include erasing Obama consumer protections, like barring higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions, but allowing states to opt into them.

That’s a more conservative twist on the health care bill the House approved last week. The House would retain Obama’s coverage protections but let states get waivers to drop them.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

The chances of these proposals making their way into whatever bill GOP senators are unclear.

They’re getting pushback from more centrist Republicans. And the proposals may not even be allowed into the measure because of special rules the Senate is using.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Senate conservatives: Ease Obama…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.