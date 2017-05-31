Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Social media rushes to…

Social media rushes to define Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:36 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Advertisement

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Social media rushes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.