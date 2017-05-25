Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Some 'Silent Service' vets…

Some ‘Silent Service’ vets cringe at Trump’s sub disclosure

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT May 25, 2017 1:55 pm < a min read
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some veterans of the Navy’s “Silent Service” are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth.

While Trump did not give up the subs’ precise location, his telling Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of the submarines’ presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage “Loose lips sink ships.”

Some in the submarine community said they were not alarmed because Trump didn’t give specific coordinates and they’re confident the submarines will not be found.

A leaked transcript of a telephone conversation between Trump and Duterte last month shows the leaders discussing the North Korean threat. Trump revealed the U.S. had two nuclear submarines in the region.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Some 'Silent Service' vets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.